Subscribe
zaharia-bogdan-rares-shutterstock-com
25 July 2016Trademarks

US Olympic Committee accused of trademark bullying

The US Olympic Committee (USOC) has reportedly resorted to “legal bullying” tactics to try and stop non official sponsors of the Games from using Olympic-related Twitter hashtags.

The committee has contacted companies that sponsor athletes but do not have a commercial relationship with the USOC or International Olympic Committee (IOC) warning them against stealing its trademarks.

A letter written by Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer at the USOC, and obtained by media company ESPN, said: “Commercial entities may not post about the trials or games on their corporate social media accounts.

“This restriction includes the use of USOC’s trademarks in hashtags such as #Rio2016 or #TeamUSA.”

Sports brand Oiselle was one of the companies contacted. It used a photo of athlete Kate Grace, who the company sponsors, after she won a trial in the 800 metres.

The approach is designed to protect official sponsors of the games including Coca Cola, Visa, Samsung, McDonald's, GE and Procter & Gamble.

The letter also reportedly says that companies, except news organisations, can’t mention Olympic results or repost anything from the official Rio Olympics Twitter account.

In March last year, WIPR’s sister website TBO reported that the IOC had reviewed two of its rules on advertising including Rule 40.

At the time, Rule 40 said: “Except as permitted by the IOC executive board, no competitor, coach, trainer or official who participates in the Olympic Games may allow his person, name, and picture or sports performances to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympic Games.”

The rule has since been relaxed to allow athletes to appear in advertising that doesn’t explicitly mention the Olympic Games but that uses terms like “gold” or “victory”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Brazilian police seize thousands of Olympic counterfeits
3 August 2016   Brazilian police have seized swathes of counterfeit Olympic merchandise, just days before the 2016 Games start in Rio de Janeiro.
Trademarks
US Olympic Committee grilled over TM ‘bullying’
5 August 2016   A law firm claims it has sued the US Olympic Committee on behalf of a Minnesota-based carpet cleaning business over its ‘bullying’ tactics surrounding Olympic themed hashtags.
Trademarks
Usain Bolt’s management team issues IP warning
22 August 2016   Usain Bolt’s management team has warned against violating his intellectual property rights, including trademarks for his name and his image.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown