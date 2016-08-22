Subscribe
Usain Bolt’s management team issues IP warning

Usain Bolt’s management team has warned against violating his intellectual property rights, including trademarks for his name and his image.

Bolt has been competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he secured his ninth gold medal from his third Olympic Games.

The Jamaican was part of the victorious 4x100 metre relay race on Friday, August 19. He won gold in the 100 metre and 200 metre solo races earlier on in the competition.

A statement from Bolt’s management company was published in the Sunday edition of the national news publication the  Jamaica Gleaner yesterday, August 21.

In the statement, UB Management Team says Bolt’s trademarks and image, including his signature ‘To the World’ pose, have been used to advertise products and services without the authorisation of Bolt or his representatives, resulting in a loss of reputation and business.

The statement, which is signed by Norman Pearl, head of UB Management, added that Bolt owns “several” trademarks that incorporate his name, signature, nickname and likeness.

UB Management said it is willing to take legal action against anyone using the trademarks and images without permission.

The Olympic Games ended yesterday, August 21.

