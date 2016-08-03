Subscribe
filipe-frazao-shutterstock-com
3 August 2016Trademarks

Brazilian police seize thousands of Olympic counterfeits

Brazilian police have seized swathes of counterfeit Olympic merchandise, just days before the 2016 Games start in Rio de Janeiro.

According to reports, including by Reuters, Brazilian police have, in the last two days, seized counterfeit branded merchandise and raided market stands, tourist markets, and stalls on the famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches.

More than 2,300 counterfeits including t-shirts, beach towels and pens were seized. The opening ceremony kicks off on Friday, August 5, and the competition runs until August 21.

Valeria Aragão, a police inspector in charge of the raids, said: “These are opportunists … People want to take advantage of an event like this, whether they know it's illegal or not.”

Last month, WIPR reported that the US Olympic Committee had reportedly resorted to “legal bullying” to try and stop non official sponsors of the Games from using Olympic-related Twitter hashtags.

The official sponsors of the Games include Coca-Cola, Visa, Samsung, McDonald's, GE and Procter & Gamble.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US Olympic Committee accused of trademark bullying
25 July 2016   The US Olympic Committee has reportedly resorted to “legal bullying” tactics to try and stop non official sponsors of the Games from using Olympic-related Twitter hashtags.
Copyright
Rio 2016 Olympics: IOC bans Mexican officials for copyright infringement
19 August 2016   Olympic officials have withdrawn nine press passes from a Mexican government body after it allegedly violated copyright regulations by posting a video of a Mexican gymnast’s routine online.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges