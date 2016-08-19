Subscribe
Rio 2016 Olympics: IOC bans Mexican officials for copyright infringement

Olympic officials have withdrawn nine press passes from a Mexican government body after it allegedly violated copyright regulations by posting a video of a Mexican gymnast’s routine online.

According to news website PanAm Post, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed passes belonging to members of Mexico’s National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) after a video of Alexa Moreno was posted online.

The IOC’s broadcasting rules prohibit unlicensed officials from broadcasting any kind of video or short video, including GIFs and Vines.

An IOC statement said: “The use of Olympic materials turned into animated graphics, as well as short video formats like Vine, are expressly forbidden."

