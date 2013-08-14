Subscribe
shutterstock-76861933
15 August 2013Trademarks

Tesla Motors hit with trademark obstacle in China

A US car manufacturing company which is attempting to break into the Chinese market has been met with opposition by a local businessman who already holds a trademark for its name.

Telsa Motors, which designs and sells electric cars, has been unable to register a trademark after learning that it already belonged to Chinese local Zhan Baosheng, who is allegedly demanding a multi-million-dollar fee in exchange for it.

In 2006, Zhan applied for the Tesla trademark in the category of "land, air and sea transport vehicles." It was granted in June, 2009.

Zhan also filed applications for Tesla Motors in 2007 and its Chinese name in 2012. However, these were not approved because another person named Qiao Weiwei had applied for a similar mark.

Although Tesla acquired Qiao's trademark earlier this year, it was only registered for "railroad vehicles, sleighs, airplanes and ships," meaning it cannot be used for cars.

Tesla has reportedly offered Zhan RMB 2 million, ($326,000). However, according to automobile industry website Autoblog.com Zhan is demanding a far higher fee in the region of $32 million.

Applying for a trademark for someone else’s name in anticipation of its popularity in the market is known as ‘trademark squatting,’ and has become increasingly popular in China in recent years.

Last month, French wine producing company Castel was forced to pay Li Dao Zhi and his company, Shanghai Banti Wine, $5m following a court dispute.

Castel had been using the words Ka Si Te, a Chinese transliteration of Castel, for its marketing in China. However, it failed to register it as a trademark allowing Li, who had spotted its popularity, to register the mark himself.

Two years ago, technology company Apple was also forced to pay a company called Shenzhen Proview Technology a reported $60 million to release control over the trademark for the iPad.

Zhan, who also registered three websites using the Telsa name, claims he wanted the trademark to honour the Serbian scientist Nikola Tesla, who created the induction motor and alternating-current.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tesla facing trademark infringement battle in China
8 July 2014   Electric car manufacturer Tesla is facing a new trademark infringement lawsuit over its use of the Tesla mark in China.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges