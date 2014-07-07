Subscribe
shutterstock-185337863-web
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
8 July 2014Trademarks

Tesla facing trademark infringement battle in China

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is facing a new trademark infringement lawsuit over its use of the Tesla mark in China.

Zhan Baosheng, owner of the Tesla trademark in both Chinese and English there, is claiming the electric car manufacturer is infringing his mark.

In court documents filed on July 3 at the Beijing Third Intermediate Court, Zhan is claiming damages of 23.9 million yuan ($3.85 million) and an order that the company stops all marketing and shuts down all showrooms displaying cars with the mark.

Zhan applied for the Tesla trademark in 2006, three years after the formation of the electric car manufacturer, and was granted the rights in 2009 for ten years.

In November 2012, Tesla offered $50,000 to Zhan for the trademark and followed up with an offer in May 2013 of two million yuan ($320,000). Zhan rejected both offers.

Last year  WIPR reported that Zhan demanded a fee of $32 million for the trademark, which Tesla subsequently rejected.

So far, neither Zhan nor Tesla has responded to requests for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tesla Motors hit with trademark obstacle in China
15 August 2013   A US car manufacturing company which is attempting to break into the Chinese market has been met with opposition by a local businessman who already holds a trademark for its name.
article
Tesla accuses Rivian of poaching staff and stealing trade secrets
24 July 2020   US electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla has alleged that rival Rivian has shown “a disturbing pattern of trade secret theft” and that four of its former employees stole confidential information when they left to work for the start-up.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions