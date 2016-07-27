Subscribe
kurmyshov-shutterstock-com
27 July 2016Trademarks

PIPCU collaborates with motor industry to curb counterfeits

The UK’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has called together representatives from the motoring industry in a bid to tackle counterfeiting of car parts.

PIPCU announced at an industry event held at law firm Baker & McKenzie that it is looking to develop a national strategy to target the threat posed by the design, production and shipment of counterfeit car parts and accessories in the UK.

The event took place on Thursday, July 21 and featured speakers from the City of London Police, who are the lead force for economic crime in the UK.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) attended the event to share its experience of counterfeiting issues and to discuss how closer collaboration and intelligence-sharing can stop the threat of automotive intellectual property crime.

Further, 20 representatives from UK-based car manufacturers were there, but they have not been named.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “We are pleased to support this important event as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on car parts counterfeiters. This illegal activity puts lives at risk and damages brands and the industry’s reputation.”

Peter O’Doherty, detective superintendent at the City of London Police, said: “The safety of the public will always come first and we all play our part in protecting lives from dangerous goods that have not undergone correct factory testing.”

