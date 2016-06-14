Subscribe
lynxvector-shutterstock-com
14 June 2016

PIPCU suspends website selling fake football kits

The UK-based Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has suspended a website selling counterfeit UEFA merchandise and national kits.

The website, www.eurocup2016.co.uk, sold football team kits for a third of the price of genuine items.

UEFA is the European football governing body.

It had been live on the internet for less than two weeks before the suspension was made in partnership with UK domain registry Nominet, according to a PIPCU announcement yesterday, June 13.

PIPCU also announced that it has suspended 10,000 websites selling counterfeit goods since it launched its campaign ‘#RedCardtoCrime’ in 2013.

The websites were selling fake sports trainers, handbags, electrical goods, fashion accessories and jewellery.

The 2016 UEFA European Championship kicked off on Friday, June 10 and ends on July 10.

Peter Ratcliffe, head of PIPCU and detective chief inspector, said: “We are working closely with sports brands and UEFA during the Championships to ensure that swift action is taken against those who are preying on the good faith of football fans searching for a good deal.”

