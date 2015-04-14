Subscribe
14 April 2015Trademarks

OHIM surplus should benefit trademark owners, says INTA chief

The head of the International Trademark Association (INTA) wants to see the EU’s governing bodies direct a multi-million euro budget surplus at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) towards assisting trademark owners, he has told WIPR.

The European Commission, Parliament and Council have been discussing reforms to the European trademark system, including where to divert funds from OHIM’s surplus budget, estimated to be around €300 million ($316 million).

Among their proposals is to direct OHIM’s funds to the EU budget, the European School of Alicante and the Court Justice of the European Union.

In December last year the talks were delayed until further notice.

But Etienne Sanz de Acedo, chief executive of INTA, told WIPR that brand owners hope the current discussion on trademark reform in the EU “can truly refine and harmonise legislation and practices across Europe”.

He said: “We would like to see the surplus used within Community and national trademark registration procedures like, for instance, a cancellation and invalidity administrative procedure in all member states. Going to courts to cancel a trademark is far more expensive than having a cancellation and invalidity administrative procedure.

“Ideally, the trademark money would remain within the trademark industry.”

On Wednesday (April 8), INTA issued a statement voicing its concerns that certain proposals put forward in the discussion could be diverted to non-IP uses.

Sanz de Acedo said: “The fee-generated surplus should be invested in trademark matters. Reducing renewal fees and enhancing cooperation projects with concrete deliverables for the benefit of users of the system should be the priority. Brand owners favour greater cooperation and harmonisation within the EU.

“Using the trademark reform to propose compensation that might end within the general budget of the member states is a missed opportunity. Compensating member states to implement EU law is not the right approach,” he added.

OHIM has previously declined to comment on this issue.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
INTA and Marques criticise proposals for OHIM's surplus budget
10 April 2015   A group of trade associations has criticised proposals that could see some of the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market's (OHIM) multi-million euro surplus budget spent on "non-IP related purposes".
Trademarks
European bodies agree on package of trademark reforms
22 April 2015   The bodies discussing reforms to the European trademark system have announced a provisional agreement that would see changes including reduced renewal fees for Community trademarks and greater harmonisation across EU trademark offices.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act