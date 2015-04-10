Subscribe
wrangler-shutterstock-com
wrangler / Shutterstock.com
10 April 2015Trademarks

INTA and Marques criticise proposals for OHIM's surplus budget

A group of trade associations has criticised proposals that could see some of the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market's (OHIM) multi-million euro surplus budget spent on "non-IP related purposes".

The International Trademark Association and Marques are two of eight organisations that have voiced concerns over proposals that they claim “could seriously damage the European trademark system instead of improving it” if they are implemented.

The European Commission, Parliament and Council have been discussing reforms to the European trademark system, including where to divert funds from OHIM's surplus budget. In December last year the talks were delayed until further notice.

During the talks, it had been proposed that some of the surplus budget at OHIM should be diverted to the EU budget, the European School of Alicante and the Court Justice of the European Union.

According to the European Communities Trade Mark Association, which has also opposed the plans, the estimated surplus budget is between €200 million ($213 million) and €600 million.

In a letter published on Wednesday (April 8) the organisations cast doubt on the legality of diverting funds to the proposed areas.

The letter said: “The fees paid by users [of OHIM] are the sole reason for this surplus. Diverting those fees to non-IP related purposes was not legally permissible under the Community Trade Mark Regulation.

“The undersigned organisations remain strongly opposed to most of these moves,” they added.

In response, the groups have called on the surplus to be “used to improve the trademark and designs system” and have proposed that OHIM also reduces its renewal fees for trademark owners.

Last month, some of the organisations sent an e-mail to members of the European Parliament’s legal affairs committee addressing similar concerns.

They wrote: “Trademark reform is meant to achieve a European trademark system which is efficient, harmonised and affordable to all users. And the surplus should be used to finance the implementation of the trademark reform and to continue improving OHIM’s services.”

The other six organisations that have opposed the plans are: The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations; Toy Industries of Europe; Business Europe; the European Brands Association; AmCham EU and the Association of Trade Mark and Design Law Practitioners.

OHIM declined to comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
OHIM surplus should benefit trademark owners, says INTA chief
14 April 2015   The head of the International Trademark Association wants to see the EU’s governing bodies direct a multi-million euro budget surplus at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market towards assisting trademark owners, he has told WIPR.
Trademarks
European bodies agree on package of trademark reforms
22 April 2015   The bodies discussing reforms to the European trademark system have announced a provisional agreement that would see changes including reduced renewal fees for Community trademarks and greater harmonisation across EU trademark offices.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act