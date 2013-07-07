Subscribe
8 July 2013Trademarks

Madrid Protocol takes effect in India

The Madrid Protocol came into force in India on Monday, three months after the country signed the treaty.

India became the protocol’s 90th member in April this year, paving the way for local businesses to protect their marks in multiple jurisdictions by filing one application with one set of fees.

At the time, World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) director general Francis Gurry said the move was a “major milestone” and “gives brand owners around the world the ability to extend their protection to the important Indian market”.

On July 8, India’s controller general of patents, designs and trademarks, Chaitanya Prasad, issued a signed public notice confirming that the treaty is now in force.

The notice added: “The amendments in the Trade Marks Act and rules enabling the international registration of trademarks under the Madrid Protocol have also come into effect on this date.”

The website of India’s IP office now includes a section allowing companies to apply for applications under the protocol.

In 2012, WIPO handled a record number of Madrid applications – 44,018, which represented a 4.1 percent rise from the previous year. Countries expected to join the system within the next two years include Cambodia, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
India joins the Madrid Protocol
8 April 2013   India has become the 90th country to join the Madrid Protocol for the international registration of trademarks.
article
African countries sign up for Madrid Protocol
19 December 2014   The African Intellectual Property Organization, comprising 17 African countries, has joined the Madrid Protocol.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
When to use generative artificial intelligence in patent drafting
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges