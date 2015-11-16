Subscribe
xtock-shutterstock-com-3
16 November 2015Trademarks

China trademark applications up by 37% in 2015

More than two million trademark applications have been filed at the China Trademark Office in the first nine months of 2015, the government has reported.

The number of applications is up 37% on the same period in 2014.

In 2013, 1.88 million applications were filed in China, according to the “World Intellectual Property Organization Indicators” report published in December 2014.

Also, the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) announced it is in the process of establishing a database of trademark filers to increase transparency and tackle bad-faith filings.

The SAIC’s announcement follows the General Office of the State Council’s latest attempt to cut down on the sale of online counterfeit goods in the region.

Among the key changes are enhanced regional cooperation to target illicit cross-border sales of infringing goods, stronger regulation and legislation, and increased collaboration between government departments.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
China trademark applications hit 3.7 million in 2016
28 February 2017   China handled nearly 3.7 million trademark applications in 2016, securing its place as the world’s largest IP office for 15 consecutive years.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges