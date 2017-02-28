Subscribe
g0d4ather-istockphoto-com-china-
28 February 2017Trademarks

China trademark applications hit 3.7 million in 2016

China handled nearly 3.7 million trademark applications in 2016, securing its place as the world’s largest IP office for 15 consecutive years.

According to China’s State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), which was citing China IP News, trademark reforms led to an increase of 28.4% in registrations in 2016, compared with 26.9% in 2015.

In 2014, changes to trademark law were passed in China, including allowing applicants to register sounds and colours as trademarks for the first time.

Around 3 million applications were filed online, representing 81.3% of the total. In 2015, 69.3% of applications were filed on the internet.

The top five areas from which trademark applicants came were Guangdong (689,434), Beijing (372,387), Zhejiang (327,572), Shanghai (257,616) and Jiangsu (209,900), according to statistics from the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC).

“The achievements should be attributed to deepening reform for policies,” said SIPO.

As part of efforts to resolve problems with trademark registration and management, in July last year SAIC released opinions on advancing the registration of trademarks.

SAIC also approved 13 “industrial and commercial administrative departments and market supervision departments” to set up contact points for accepting trademarks.

In December last year, the Guangzhou Center for Trademark Examination Cooperation came into operation.

The centre is responsible for accepting trademarks, consulting, examining trademarks and promoting trademark strategy.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Trademarks: In bad faith
19 September 2019   China’s amended trademark law provides several remedies against the scourge of bad-faith registrations, say Bin Zhang and Lei Fu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
Trademarks
China trademark applications up by 37% in 2015
16 November 2015   More than two million trademark applications have been filed at the China Trademark Office in the first nine months of 2015, the government has reported.
Trademarks
China cuts trademark fees in half
31 March 2017   The China Trademark Office has lowered all its official fees, cutting them in half.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges