China trademark applications hit 3.7 million in 2016

China handled nearly 3.7 million trademark applications in 2016, securing its place as the world’s largest IP office for 15 consecutive years.

According to China’s State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), which was citing China IP News, trademark reforms led to an increase of 28.4% in registrations in 2016, compared with 26.9% in 2015.

In 2014, changes to trademark law were passed in China, including allowing applicants to register sounds and colours as trademarks for the first time.

Around 3 million applications were filed online, representing 81.3% of the total. In 2015, 69.3% of applications were filed on the internet.

The top five areas from which trademark applicants came were Guangdong (689,434), Beijing (372,387), Zhejiang (327,572), Shanghai (257,616) and Jiangsu (209,900), according to statistics from the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC).

“The achievements should be attributed to deepening reform for policies,” said SIPO.

As part of efforts to resolve problems with trademark registration and management, in July last year SAIC released opinions on advancing the registration of trademarks.

SAIC also approved 13 “industrial and commercial administrative departments and market supervision departments” to set up contact points for accepting trademarks.

In December last year, the Guangzhou Center for Trademark Examination Cooperation came into operation.

The centre is responsible for accepting trademarks, consulting, examining trademarks and promoting trademark strategy.

