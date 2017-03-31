Subscribe
31 March 2017Trademarks

China cuts trademark fees in half

The China Trademark Office has lowered all its official fees, cutting them in half.

Trademarks
Lessons learned: China’s first-to-file TM system
27 February 2020   Leighton Cassidy and Thomas Coop of Fieldfisher outline recent cases highlighting the importance of filing early trademark applications in China’s first-to-file system, and the key takeaways for brand owners.
Trademarks
China’s Top 10 trademark developments 2021
16 November 2020   Anna Mae Koo and Ann Xu of Vivien Chan & Co discuss ten key trademark updates from China.
Trademarks
Fighting the trademark wolves
29 March 2021   It is not easy to defend against mass attacks that target brands in China, but there is a way, explains Aimin Huo of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.


