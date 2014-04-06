Subscribe
shutterstock-145792421-web
Illustration: Lorelyn Medina / Shutterstock.com
7 April 2014Trademarks

Children’s TV show forces trademark withdrawal

The producer of children’s TV programme In The Night Garden has forced a London party promoter to withdraw his trademark application for ‘The Night Garden’.

Through its law firm Mischon de Reya, DHX Media warned Alistair Siddons that the name of his pop-up event, at which he served alcohol, could damage its reputation.

“Our client’s mark ‘In the Night Garden’ has a reputation in the UK, by virtue of the considerable success that the programme and associated merchandise has enjoyed,” the letter read.

“The injury to our client’s mark would be particularly acute because your application covers alcoholic beverages, which are highly inconsistent with, and are inappropriate for, a children’s entertainment and merchandise property.”

The application, which was withdrawn following the letter, cited a number of goods under class 33, including bourbon, vodka and whisky.

Siddons told London newspaper the Hackney Gazette that he felt “bullied” by DHX and that he did not intend to associate his event with the popular toddler’s show, whose characters include Iggle Piggle, Makka Pakka, Upsy Daisy and the Tombliboos.

“It was a factual description of what my event is–it’s a garden that’s open at night,” Siddons told the paper, adding that he has changed the event’s name to The Star Garden.

DHX has three trademarks for ‘In The Night Garden’, the earliest of which dates to 2005. The Canadian company also owns the rights to shows including Action Man and Lassie.

Mischon de Reya did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Children’s TV show responds to “bullying” claim
8 April 2014   The maker of children’s TV programme In The Night Garden has hit back at a claim that it “bullied” a party promoter into withdrawing his UK trademark application.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act