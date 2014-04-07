Subscribe
shutterstock-147090716-web
Illustration: iluistrator / Shutterstock.com
8 April 2014Trademarks

Children’s TV show responds to “bullying” claim

The maker of children’s TV programme In The Night Garden has hit back at a claim that it “bullied” a party promoter into withdrawing his UK trademark application.

DHX Media had warned Londoner Alistair Siddons that the name of his pop-up event, The Night Garden, could damage its reputation.

“The injury to our client’s mark would be particularly acute because your application covers alcoholic beverages, which are highly inconsistent with, and are inappropriate for, a children’s entertainment and merchandise property,” the company told Siddons, who claimed he was being bullied.

But in a statement sent to WIPR, a DHX spokesman said it asked Siddons to withdraw his application for ‘The Night Garden’ to protect its reputation “in this popular family series and to avoid any associations between a children's brand and alcoholic drinks”.

“‘In The Night Garden’ is a registered trademark that relates to a beloved and well-known television series targeted at pre-school children,” the statement added.

After withdrawing his application, Siddons changed the name of his event to The Star Garden.

