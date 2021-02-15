Subscribe
15 February 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Amazon and Ferragamo launch joint suits against Chinese sellers

Amazon and Italian luxury fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo have filed joint lawsuits against four individuals and three Chinese entities accusing them of counterfeiting Ferragamo products.

