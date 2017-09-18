Subscribe
kanawa_studio
18 September 2017Trademarks

Salvatore Ferragamo settles trademark row with winery

Luxury goods brand  Salvatore Ferragamo has settled a trademark infringement dispute with a New York-based winery accused of causing “substantial and irreparable injury” to the luxury brand.

In April 2016, Salvatore Ferragamo filed a complaint at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking an injunction, destruction of infringing goods, actual damages, and a jury trial against the winery.

Salvatore Ferragamo claimed that Ferragamo Winery had sold a range of wines using the trademarked ‘Ferragamo’ name despite “repeated demands” to stop.

The suit also alleged that Ferragamo Winery had intentionally used brand names, trademarks and domain names that are confusingly similar to the Ferragamo trademarks.

Salvatore Ferragamo said that the winery had infringed US trademark numbers 3,431,280 and 4,556,507 for the ‘Ferragamo’ name, filed by Salvatore Ferragamo in international class 33 for wines, sparkling wines, distilled liquors and distilled spirits.

However, in a stipulation for dismissal filed on Thursday, September 14, the parties agreed that all claims in the complaint were to be dismissed with prejudice, with both sides to pay their own costs and attorneys’ fees.

The website named in the suit, www.ferragamowinery.com, is still selling the wines which allegedly infringed.

Salvatore Ferragamo is no stranger to IP battles, as our sister site TBO reported last month.

In August, the brand sued a Florida-based rapper going by the name of ‘Ferragamo’, accusing the rapper of “diluting the Ferragamo trademarks”.

According to the suit, the rapper “features a number of profanities” in his songs and displays several luxury items in his videos, which could fool consumers into thinking the pair are linked.

Last year, WIPR reported that US Customs had seized counterfeit Salvatore Ferragamo shoes worth $4 million in Los Angeles. The counterfeits were  recovered at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex.

The shoes arrived at the seaport in two separate shipments from China.

