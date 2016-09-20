AIPPI 2016: EUIPO head urges quality in austerity era

Antonio Campinos, head of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), has said the agency must deliver quality in “an era of austerity”.

In a speech at the 2016 AIPPI World Congress in Milan yesterday, September 18, Campinos said the office must remain financially autonomous to ensure effectiveness.

An 11% rise in trademark applications from 2014 to 2015 has had an impact on staffing and budget, he explained, adding that 145,000 applications are expected by the end of the year.

Developing EUIPO staff is one of the office’s main current focuses - as a “dynamic” staff is needed - while providing high-quality services and strengthening the IP system are two further aims.

The 2016 AIPPI World Congress ends today.