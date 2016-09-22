Subscribe
22 September 2016Trademarks

Marques 2016: Campinos looks to the future

Antonio Campinos, head of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), has said that the agency’s Strategic Plan 2020 is a “road map for the future”.

In an opening speech at the Marques 30th Annual Conference, Campinos addressed the office’s goals for the next few years.

Among the office’s strategic goals for implementing its  plan are staff development, team work, and an effective and secure digital environment.

The EUIPO  began the process of developing its strategy in 2014, following the announcement of the new trademark package, which came into force in spring 2016.

The office decided to launch the plan in June 2016 to coincide with the new legislation.

Campinos added that the EUIPO is reinforcing its focus on users, as the “users are the centre” of the office.

The plan, he said, is a “road map for the future” and the EUIPO plans to “strengthen the IP system”.

This strengthening includes developing new tools to increase the quality of the system.

There are already “14 to 15 new tools in each of the national and regional EU offices”, he added.

The  Marques 30th Annual Conference runs until Friday, September 23.

