Subscribe
chrisdorney-shutterstock-com-adidas-
22 April 2016Trademarks

Adidas lines up new target in three-stripe trademark claim

Shoe-maker Adidas has sued Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco accusing it of infringing its three-stripe trademark.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the District of Oregon, Portland Division, Adidas claimed Ecco “uses substantially identical imitations” of the three-stripe trademark that is likely to cause consumer confusion. The complaint was filed on Wednesday, April 20.

Ecco’s footwear, which features three and four parallel stripes on the side of the shoe, infringe and dilute Adidas’s trademark and amounts to unfair competition and unfair business practice, the complaint said.

Adidas has demanded that Ecco does not make any “imitation or simulation” of the three-stripe trademark and is seeking to ban the company from advertising, promoting or selling the infringing footwear. It is also seeking costs and attorney’s fees.

Last month, Adidas sued Athletic Propulsion Labs in a lawsuit that also accused the company of infringing its three-stripe trademark.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Adidas files ‘three-stripe’ trademark infringement claim
15 March 2016   Adidas has headed to court again to protect its three-stripe trademark in a lawsuit filed against US footwear company Athletic Propulsion Labs.
Patents
Adidas and Under Armour settle fitness tracker dispute
13 May 2016   Under Armour and Adidas have agreed to settle their patent infringement dispute centring on fitness training devices.
Trademarks
Adidas opposes trademark filed by FC Barcelona
8 November 2016   German sportswear company Adidas has filed a notice of opposition to a trademark application filed by Spanish professional football club FC Barcelona.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute