radu-bercan-shutterstock-com-adidas--1
15 March 2016Trademarks

Adidas files ‘three-stripe’ trademark infringement claim

Adidas has headed to court again to protect its three-stripe trademark in a lawsuit filed against US footwear company Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL).

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the District of Oregon, Portland division, Adidas claimed that APL is selling similar shoes that could confuse or deceive customers.

The lawsuit added that the shoes sold by APL are likely to “dilute and tarnish” the distinctive quality of Adidas’s three-stripe mark.

In the lawsuit, Adidas cited more than ten trademark registrations it owns covering the three-stripe design.

Adidas added that it has frequent sponsorship deals with artists including Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, and Kanye West, and football players David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

“At least as early as 1952, Adidas began using the three-stripe mark on footwear sold in the United States and worldwide. The three-stripe mark quickly came to signify the quality and reputation of Adidas footwear,” the complaint said.

Adidas is seeking a judgment preventing APL from using the three-stripe mark or any imitation, and selling products bearing the mark. It is also seeking triple damages and attorneys’ fees.

Germany-based Adidas has previously sued several companies it has accused of infringing the three-stripe trademark.

