Subscribe
j-lekavicius-shutterstock-com-adidas-
8 November 2016Trademarks

Adidas opposes trademark filed by FC Barcelona

German sportswear company Adidas has filed a notice of opposition to a trademark application filed by Spanish professional football club FC Barcelona.

In May last year, Barcelona filed a trademark for a red and blue three-stripe design at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The mark is described as a “square containing seven vertical stripes. The 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th stripes from the left are blue, and the remaining three stripes are garnet”.

It covers US classes 2, 5, 22, 23, 29, 37, 38, 39 and 50, and is for goods such as t-shirts, footwear, posters, photographs, tennis balls and rackets.

The USPTO published the mark for opposition in March this year.

Adidas filed a notice of opposition to the mark on October 31, when it said that Barcelona infringed its ‘Three-stripe’ mark.

The sportswear company argued that it has used the ‘Three-stripe’ mark on its footwear in the US since at least as early as 1952.

Adidas added that it has owned marks at the USPTO for its trainers, sandals, sportswear and headwear. The marks have been registered since 1992, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2006 and 2007.

It also said that its marks have been used in connection with the sponsorship of pop artists such as Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and rapper Kanye West.

Further, Adidas argued that Barcelona’s mark “incorporates parallel stripes in a manner confusingly similar to the ‘Three-stripe’ mark in appearance and overall commercial impression”.

According to Adidas, the mark could “seriously injure” its reputation and could dilute the distinctiveness of its ‘Three-stripe’ mark.

“Such a registration would be a source of damage and injury to opposers,” said the notice.

Barcelona was founded in 1899 and Adidas was created in 1924.

Charlie Henn, partner at law firm Kilpatrick Townsend, and one of the lawyers acting on behalf of Adidas, told WIPR that Adidas does not comment on pending litigation and can't offer a comment at this time.

Justin Young, IP attorney at Dineff Trademark Law, and the lawyer acting on behalf of Barcelona, said: "We spoke to the client last week and we were kind of surprised about it. But we're going to work out the solution."

He added: "We don't think there's going to be any issue as far as likelihood of confusion between our clients' mark and the marks of Adidas. I'm fairly confident that we can come up with something that's going to work for both parties, but I have yet to initiate that contact."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Adidas and Reebok target online counterfeiters in TM suit
2 November 2016   German multinational sports clothing company Adidas and athletic apparel business Reebok have filed a lawsuit against a number of online counterfeiters.
Trademarks
Adidas v Puma: another three-stripe TM clash
21 February 2017   Adidas has always fought to protect its ‘three-stripe’ trademark against others and, in its latest lawsuit, the company has taken on rival Puma.
Trademarks
FC Barcelona backs down in Adidas trademark quarrel
10 March 2017   Spanish professional football club FC Barcelona has backed down from a quarrel with sportswear company Adidas by abandoning a trademark application.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide