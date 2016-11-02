Subscribe
stockstudio-shutterstock-com-adidas-
2 November 2016Trademarks

Adidas and Reebok target online counterfeiters in TM suit

German multinational sports clothing company Adidas and athletic apparel business Reebok have filed a lawsuit against a number of online counterfeiters.

Adidas and Reebok filed the suit at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Monday, October 31, accusing a number of defendants of selling counterfeit clothes bearing their trademarks online.

The companies also claimed false designation of origin and common law unfair competition.

According to the suit, “the recent explosion of counterfeiting over the internet has created an environment which requires companies such as plaintiffs to file a large number of lawsuits” to protect their brands.

The suit added that the counterfeiters “operate in foreign jurisdictions with lax trademark enforcement systems” such as China.

Additionally, the counterfeiters sold products which infringed Adidas and Reebok’s trademarks on e-commerce websites Amazon and eBay.

Adidas owns trademarks for ‘Adidas’ and the Adidas logo, which were registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in May 1970 and November 1973.

Reebok owns trademarks for the term ‘Reebok’ and the Reebok logo, registered at the USPTO in April 1986 and August 1994.

The marks cover goods including shorts, sports bags, gloves and athletic shoes.

Adidas and Reebok claimed in the suit that the fake products will “cause confusion” to customers buying the products as they will believe the goods are associated with the companies.

The sports apparel companies added that the counterfeiters are “employing substantially similar, paid advertising and marketing strategies based, in large measure, upon an illegal use of counterfeits and infringements of plaintiffs’ marks”.

Adidas and Reebok are asking for statutory damages of $2 million per counterfeited mark used and product sold, costs, attorneys’ fees and pre-judgment interest.

A spokesperson for Amazon told WIPR that it doesn't comment on litigation.

A spokesperson for eBay said: "Counterfeits are illegal and not welcome on any of eBay’s sites. eBay was one of the first companies to adopt an online process to report intellectual property right infringements, and now works with thousands of rights owners to protect IP. These range from major software companies to luxury goods manufacturers."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
WIPR survey: Readers agree about surge in counterfeits
14 November 2016   WIPR readers are in agreement that there has been a recent “explosion in counterfeiting” for brand owners.
Trademarks
Adidas fails in trademark opposition in Singapore
26 July 2018   The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore has dismissed a trademark opposition made by Adidas against a Taiwan-based competitor’s application.
Trademarks
Adidas sues Thom Browne for ‘infringing’ stripe TM
1 July 2021   Adidas is suing US fashion designer Thom Browne for allegedly infringing the trademarks for its signature three stripe logo by using “confusing similar marks” on a sports apparel range.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide