Sean Cunningham, DLA Piper

Recommended by a leading peer, global co-chair and US chair of DLA Piper’s Intellectual Property & Technology practice, Sean Cunningham, has litigated patent cases for some of the world’s largest technology and medical device companies. Cunningham has handled cases in federal district courts as well as the International Trade Commission (ITC). His notable representations include advising Microsoft, Lenovo, Motorola and others in two co-pending ITC investigations and additional district court cases.





