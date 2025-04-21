Christa Brown-Sanford is chair of Baker Botts’ IP department, and made history as the first African American in the firm’s 180-year history to hold a firmwide management role and become senior partner.

Serving on the executive committee, she previously co-chaired the D&I Committee. Brown-Sanford advises clients on patent portfolio development, litigation, and licensing—particularly in telecommunications, AI, semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies.

She is a relationship partner for key clients including Cisco, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, and Frost Bank.

Her work in standard essential patents involves negotiations for Wi-Fi, cellular technologies, HEVC, and other telecommunications standards.

A recognised speaker on IP issues and leadership, she teaches as an adjunct professor at SMU Dedman School of Law.