Subscribe

Christa Brown-Sanford

Christa-Brown-Stanford

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Baker Botts
  • Jurisdiction: US

Christa Brown-Sanford is chair of Baker Botts’ IP department, and made history as the first African American in the firm’s 180-year history to hold a firmwide management role and become senior partner.

Serving on the executive committee, she previously co-chaired the D&I Committee. Brown-Sanford advises clients on patent portfolio development, litigation, and licensing—particularly in telecommunications, AI, semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. 

She is a relationship partner for key clients including Cisco, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, and Frost Bank. 

Her work in standard essential patents involves negotiations for Wi-Fi, cellular technologies, HEVC, and other telecommunications standards. 

A recognised speaker on IP issues and leadership, she teaches as an adjunct professor at SMU Dedman School of Law.

Company Latest

Kathi Vidal: Trump orders jeopardise USPTO AI inventorship guidance
Kathi Vidal: Trump orders jeopardise USPTO AI inventorship guidance
Baker Botts promotes patent lawyer
Baker Botts appoints Robert Scheinfeld as IP co-chair




More leaders

profile
Hopkins Guy
Partner   Baker Botts  
USA Trade Secrets 2024
Paul Morico, Baker Botts
Baker Botts  
profile
Neil Coulson
Department Chair - Intellectual Property (London) & Partner   Baker Botts  




More features

WIPR Diversity & Inclusion reveals Top 100 People in IP for 2025
Lenovo’s legal leader: We should be ‘enablers, not blockers’
Resilience and the power of brands: Elisabeth Stewart Bradley on 9/11, inclusion and the INTA presidency
Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire