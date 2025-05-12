Subscribe

Michael Hawes

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner | Practice Group Chair – Federal Circuit Appellate (Firmwide)
  • Firm: Baker Botts
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:USA Patents 2024: Recommended

Company Latest

Kathi Vidal: Trump orders jeopardise USPTO AI inventorship guidance
Kathi Vidal: Trump orders jeopardise USPTO AI inventorship guidance
Developments in patent venue law in the aftermath of TC Heartland
A state of flux: the Huawei v ZTE FRAND framework




More leaders

Diversity
Christa Brown-Sanford
Partner   Baker Botts  
profile
Paul Ragusa
Partner | Co-Chair – IP Transactions Practice Group   Baker Botts  
profile
Christa Brown-Sandford
Department Chair – IP (Firmwide)   Baker Botts  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test