Leaders Directory 2025
Michael Hawes
Michael Hawes
Key details
Job title:
Partner | Practice Group Chair – Federal Circuit Appellate (Firmwide)
Firm:
Baker Botts
Jurisdiction:
USA
Type:
Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
USA Patents 2024: Recommended
