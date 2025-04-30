WIPR Issue 2 2025

In this edition, we interview in-house counsel from IKEA, Netlist, Bayer, and Lego Group.

We also feature articles on AI cases in China, key trademark judgments from the EU General Court, and patenting in Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia.

Articles inside this issue include:

Propel Fuels nets $883m in secrets dispute

Awarding the company’s requested $1.2 billion would “go too far,” says a judge, as he presides over one of the largest trade secret judgments in US history.

Five key 2025 trademark judgments from the EU general court

In most cases, the General Court is the final level of appeal for EU trademark disputes. Olivier Lombardo of Dennemeyer & Associates analyses five of the most compelling decisions from this year so far

Hollywood studio issues AI ‘hands off’ warning

Jurassic World Rebirth is among the major film releases to include the explicit statement in credits, as movie studios seek to deter AI-related infringers.

A bright future for Brazil

Securing IP rights in the world’s 10th largest economy—with its high-growth industries, modernising patent office and vast consumer base—is a strategic imperative, say Cátia Gentil, Gislaine Zulli, and Otto Licks of Licks Attorneys.

IKEA counsel: ‘What you see is what you get’

Lara Doyle tells Muireann Bolger about her role, the IKEA brand, and explains why an in-house legal team should be ‘more than a showstopper’.

The right formula: Minimising the cost of chemical and pharma patents

From setting a clear overall strategy to drafting high-quality claims, Christopher Wheeler and Gerald Murphy of Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch explain how to reduce patent prosecution expenditure and obtain better IP protection.

Netlist: Counsel ‘should understand our goals’

Rich Kim, VP of IP strategy at the tech firm, tells Sarah Speight why Big Tech favours ‘efficient infringement’, what he looks for in external counsel, and more.

An update on patenting in Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia

Erik Viik of Papula-Nevinpat looks at the dynamics international applicants need to be aware of to secure and manage their patent rights across the region.

Are trademarks a bigger risk to AI than copyright?

As the Getty case showed, trademark law is emerging as the primary battleground between rights owners and AI, but where might this end up?

China: Courts and AI face off

Courts in China are increasingly rejecting ‘algorithmic neutrality’ as a defence in AI cases, say Xiaojun Guo and Hongxia Wu of CCPIT.

Blank cheque for Big Tech

The controversial US strategy avoids addressing the copyright licensing debate amid ongoing lawsuits, as the US president backs AI “acceleration over regulation”.

