Peter S. Sloane

Peter Sloane co-chairs the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis, where he and his team handle all aspects of trademark and copyright counseling, prosecution, and litigation. Together, they manage global trademark portfolios for some of the world‚Äôs largest corporations and enforce IP rights in courts and before tribunals internationally. Their work includes anti-counterfeiting, handling domain name disputes, conducting due diligence, and negotiating license agreements. Sloane has worked as a seconded attorney at Colgate-Palmolive, served as an expert witness and been appointed to provide pro bono representation through the Southern District of New York‚Äôs Office of Pro Se Litigation.