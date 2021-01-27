Nolwazi Gcaba

Nolwazi is a partner and trade mark attorney with over twenty years post qualification experience in the field of trade mark law. She has in the past focused in trademarks and copyright litigation including passing-off and unlawful competition. She advised clients from divergent industries from fashion and luxury goods, hospitality, fast moving consumer goods, sports, and automotive, to name but a few.

Currently, Nolwazi heads up the firm’s trade mark renewals.