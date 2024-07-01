Kelly Thompson is a senior partner in the Trade Mark Litigation group and the current chairperson of Adams & Adams. She is an experienced, top-tier-ranked attorney and trademark practitioner. Kelly advises some of the world’s top multinational organisations on the protection and enforcement of their brands and other intellectual property in Africa. She also specialises in advertising law and disputes.

Kelly graduated from the University of Stellenbosch with a Bachelor of Arts in 1996, and acquired her LLB in 1998 from the same institution. She is a member of the Legal Practice Council, and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law (SAIIPL). She has served as chairperson of the Trade Mark Litigation section of Adams & Adams and has contributed to numerous publications on various aspects of trademark law.