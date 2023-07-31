Vishen Pillay is a partner and patent attorney. He has a background in electronic engineering (UKZN) and is an admitted attorney as well as a qualified patent attorney.

Vishen specialises in assisting his clients to protect their inventions in the fields of electronics including telecommunications ranging from classical to quantum communication, electrical engineering, computer software including artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, mechanical engineering, electro-mechanical engineering, and biomedical engineering. In particular, he deals with all matters relating to filing and prosecution of patent and design applications in South Africa and abroad, as well as IP strategy.

Vishen has drafted and successfully prosecuted patent and design applications on behalf of many South African universities, science councils, the US Fortune 500, and South African Top 100 companies. Vishen currently sits on the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO) Advisory Board in addition to serving as a member of Adams & Adams’ Management Committee. He is also one of the co-founders and current co-chair of the American Intellectual Property Law Association’s (AIPLA) Africa sub-committee.