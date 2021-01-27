Subscribe

Nishan Singh

Key Details

Nishan is a qualified attorney and trademark practitioner, who has been a partner of the firm since March 2012. Nishan has been the chairperson of the trade mark litigation department since 2019 and he currently serves as a member of the firm’s management committee, which is responsible for the day-to-day management of the firm. Nishan specialises in all trademark, copyright, company and domain name related disputes throughout Africa. He represents high profile South African and international clients in their trademark and copyright matters throughout Africa.





