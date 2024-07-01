Subscribe

Jennifer Uno

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Engineering
  • Firm: HGF

Company Latest

Aldi toasts ‘clear-cut’ win in lemon cider trademark quarrel
HGF
Brands’ concern over post-Brexit protection revealed in report
Draft Brexit agreement confirms future of IP rights in UK
Virtual hearings: Legality goes online




More leaders

profile
Dr. Markus Zoller
Partner & Patent Attorney   HGF  
profile
Andrew Wells
Partner   HGF  
profile
Marie Walsh
Partner   HGF  
profile
Lauren Somers
Partner & Trademark Attorney   HGF  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency