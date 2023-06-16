Bernhard Ganahl

Bernhard's main focus lies in the drafting and handling of patents in the areas of electric engineering, software inventions as well as devices for biotechnology and optics. Furthermore he possesses great experience in opposition cases and IP litigation cases as well as trade mark protection.

Bernhard studied Applied Physics at the Technical University of Munich. He has been in the IP business since 1990. He was accredited as a German Patent Attorney in 1994 and in the same year also qualified as a European Patent Attorney.

He has made his name as a specialist legal author with, amongst others, with the article “Patent situation in the field of DNA chip technology in Europe” (which appeared in no. 12/2000 of medgen, the journal of the German Association for Human Genetics) and the articles “Is the core theory once again topical?” (which appeared in the Transactions of German Patent Attorneys in December 2003) and "G 1/19: Did this decision surprise us?" (which appeared in the Transactions of German Patent Attorneys in December 2019), both dealing with German case law in respect of software inventions. The first article was cited by the Enlarged Board of Appeal in the fundamental decision (G 03/08) relating to computer implemented inventions. He regularly gives lectures on different topics in IP law.

Bernhard is a member of the Licensing Executive Society (LES), GRUR and the European Patent Experts Exchange (EuPEX).