Andrew Wells

Andrew’s patent practice is principally in the pharmaceutical and chemical fields. He has extensive experience in securing patent protection for pharmaceuticals and specialises in drafting and prosecuting patent applications covering new chemical entities, salts, polymorphs, formulations manufacturing processes, medical uses, and medical devices. Outside of the pharmaceutical field, Andrew’s practice encompasses agrochemicals, polymer chemistry, petroleum additives, catalytic compositions, separation chemistry, adhesive technologies and biosensors. Andrew leads the Chemistry team at HGF.

Andrew acts for a diverse range of clients, including international corporations, universities, start-up companies and associate patent attorney firms based outside of the UK.

He commenced his patent career in private practice before joining the in-house patent department of a major multi-national pharmaceutical company in June 2004. As an in-house attorney, Andrew was responsible for the patent portfolios relating to a number of high priority drug development projects, as well as conducting IP due diligence evaluations to support in-licensing activities

Andrew draws on both his private practice and in-house experience to provide commercially-focused advice to his clients in relation to all patent matters, including patent portfolio management, enforcing patent rights, challenging third party patent rights, providing infringement and validity opinions, and conducting due diligence evaluations to support licensing and acquisition deals.