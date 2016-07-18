Subscribe

Anita Varma

Anita-Varma

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: White & Case
  • Practice area: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals




More leaders

profile
Dimitrios Drivas
Partner   White & Case  
profile
Yar Chaikovsky
Partner, Global Technology Industry Group & Chair, Global Intellectual Property Practice Group   White & Case  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency