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Yizhou (Joe) Liu

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Key details

  • Job title: Secretary General
  • Firm: Watson & Band
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Services: Trademarks, Copyright
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: China PRC Trademarks 2025: Notable
  • Level:Senior-level


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Liming Zhang
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