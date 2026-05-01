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Leaders 2026
Wei (Vivian) He
Wei (Vivian) He
Key details
Job title:
Senior Associate
Firm:
Han Kun Law Offices
Jurisdiction:
China
Services:
Copyright, Trademarks, Trade Secrets
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Rationale:
China PRC Trademarks 2025: Recommended
Level:
Mid-level
Company Latest
Han Kun Law Firm
Han Kun Law Offices
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Partner
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Partner
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Rong (Estella) Chen
Partner
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