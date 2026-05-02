Vitor Palmela Fidalgo
Key details
- Job title: Partner | Attorney at Law
- Firm: Inventa
- Jurisdiction: Portugal
- Services: Design, Trademarks, Trade Secrets
- Type: Contentious
- Rationale: Leaders 2026
- Tel: 00 351 213 150 970
- Website: https://inventa.com
Vitor's extensive experience in intellectual property law enables him to offer diligent and precise assistance. He is highly responsive and personable, delivering exceptional technical skills and high-quality work at very reasonable prices.