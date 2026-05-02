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Vitor Palmela Fidalgo

Inventa

Key details

  • Job title: Partner | Attorney at Law
  • Firm: Inventa
  • Jurisdiction: Portugal
  • Services: Design, Trademarks, Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders 2026
  • Tel: 00 351 213 150 970
  • Website: https://inventa.com

Vitor's extensive experience in intellectual property law enables him to offer diligent and precise assistance. He is highly responsive and personable, delivering exceptional technical skills and high-quality work at very reasonable prices.

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Joana Fialho Pinto
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