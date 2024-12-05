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Joana Fialho Pinto

Inventa

Key details

  • Job title: Trademark and Patent Attorney
  • Firm: Inventa
  • Jurisdiction: Portugal
  • Services: Design, Patents, Trademarks
  • Rationale: Leaders 2026
  • Website: https://inventa.com

With a solid background in intellectual property law, Joana offers tailored guidance in trademark and design matters. Her practical, detail-focused approach leverages deep technical expertise to address client concerns and deliver effective solutions. Known for her accessibility, she consistently and timely delivers high-quality work.

Joana has expertise in consumer goods, in particular alcoholic beverages; technology industry; marketing and communication.

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