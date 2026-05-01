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Leaders 2026
Tamara Fraizer
Tamara Fraizer
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Head of US IP & Technology Litigation
Firm:
Squire Patton Boggs
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Patents, Trademarks
Type:
Contentious, Non-Contentious
Rationale:
Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Squire Patton Boggs promotes partner to head Europe IP&T practice
PTAB changes prompt a new strategy for patent owners
Design filings jumped 55% in 2016: UKIPO
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Kerry Lee
Partner
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David Elkins
Partner, Leader of Global IP & Technology Practice
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Steven Auvil
Managing Partner, Cleveland Office
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Candice Kwok
Partner
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