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Stephen Bennett

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Hogan Lovells
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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