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Leaders 2026
Charlotte Reimers
Charlotte Reimers
Key details
Job title:
Counsel
Firm:
Hogan Lovells
Jurisdiction:
Germany
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
Germany Trademarks 2024: Notable
Level:
Up-and-coming
Company Latest
UK kicks the AI copyright can down the road: 5 takeaways for business
Hogan Lovells makes senior public and administrative hire in Italy
CJEU makes ‘significant’ ruling over pre-Brexit UK trademarks
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profile
Anna Kurian Shaw
Partner
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Eugene Low
Partner
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Thorsten Klinger
Counsel
Hogan Lovells
profile
Zhen (Katie) Feng
Office Managing Partner
Hogan Lovells
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