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Rudolf Böckenholt

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Key details

  • Job title: Attorney
  • Firm: Boehmert & Boehmert
  • Jurisdiction: Germany
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Germany Trademarks 2024: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


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