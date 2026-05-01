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Paul Cox

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Boutique UK firm adds brands expert and opens third office
Boutique UK firm adds brands expert and opens third office
Boutique UK firm adds brands expert and opens third office




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Tania D'Souza Culora
Partner   Ionic Legal  
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Roy Crozier
Co-Founder, Partner   Ionic Legal  




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