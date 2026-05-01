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Oksana Pogrebna

Oksana-Pogrebna

Key details

  • Job title: Attorney
  • Firm: Doubinsky & Osharova
  • Jurisdiction: Ukraine
  • Services: Patents


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INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support
INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support
INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support




More leaders

Diversity
Olga Sopilnyak
Attorney-at-Law   Doubinsky & Osharova  
Diversity
Victoria Sopilnyak
Partner   Doubinsky & Osharova  
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Valeriya Sokolova
Attorney-at-Law   Doubinsky & Osharova  
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Mykola Koval
Counsel   Doubinsky & Osharova  




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