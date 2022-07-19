Subscribe
19 July 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support

Association says Ukraine is a “viable” country to file and do business | Calls for AIPPI and others to provide more support | Doubinsky & Osharova | National Association of Patent Attorneys of Ukraine.

To underscore its support to the people and IP community of Ukraine, the International Trademark Association has filed a trademark application for the word mark ‘INTA’ with the Ukrainian Patent Office.

The association confirmed the development in an announcement published on July 13.

“We recognise that these are extremely difficult times for the people of Ukraine, and we want the IP community and the country as a whole to know that they have our sincerest thoughts,” said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo.

“By filing for a registration in Ukraine we hope to loudly send dual messages: INTA strongly supports our Ukrainian members, and, from a trademark perspective, it is viable to file and continue to do business in the country,” he said.

“We encourage INTA members globally to keep Ukraine top of mind and include this jurisdiction in their IP filings and protection strategies,” added Sanz de Acedo.

Commenting on the move, Michael Doubinsky, managing partner of Doubinsky & Osharova in Ukraine, said the idea came from a meeting with INTA’s leaders in Washington, DC.

“We are very grateful to INTA for this unprecedented initiative. For us, Ukrainian professionals, it is a clear and distinct signal that we continue to be a part of a great international professional community. This is very important for us.

It is equally important, he explained, to continue joint efforts to support Ukraine. “Filing new trademark applications stimulates the IP market and helps to fill the state budget of Ukraine. This is why we have asked INTA to disseminate a call to members to consider Ukraine as a top country for development of IP practice," added Doubinsky, who is a member of both INTA and Ukraine’s National Association of Patent Attorneys.

This move should encourage other IP associations to follow suit, urged Doubinsky.

“We believe that other professional associations, such as the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property and others, should also create special programmes to support the Ukrainian IP society.”

Julia Semeniy, partner of  Asters Law in Ukraine, and a board member of NAPA, said: “The association is happy to have INTA's cooperation and support backing the Ukrainian IP community these days.

“Among various other campaigns of support, filing an INTA trademark application voices a significant message that Ukraine remains a part of the business landscape and we are working for the right holders to protect and retain their IP.”

Call for suspension of Russian members

Back in March, the National Association of Patent Attorneys of Ukraine (NAPA) urged global IP associations to suspend the membership of Russian attorneys and remove the country’s representatives from managerial positions.

In a letter to international IP associations, including INTA, and a video interview with WIPR, NAPA insisted that such measures would reflect the humanitarian principles outlined by the United Nations.

At the time, INTA declared its support for the people of Ukraine, but stressed that it would “not be penalising members in Russia for the actions of their government”.

A few months later, the association filed its trademark application in classes 9, 35, 41, and 45 in late June, covering INTA’s association services, educational activities, and advocacy outreach initiatives, including under the “Unreal Campaign” to educate young consumers about the dangers of counterfeits and the value of brands.

According to INTA, the association has been in regular contact with its Ukrainian members and others in the IP community, such as NAPA, to offer assistance and keep them updated on several initiatives the association has undertaken.

These include a waiver of its annual membership fees and registration fees for INTA’s 2022 Annual Meeting Live+ for Ukrainian members, a gesture that will extend to other educational programmes and offerings this year.

IP jobs bank

INTA has also unveiled a resource of job notices worldwide for IP professionals who have been forced to leave Ukraine.

The association announced the initiative in early April, initially calling on European member organisations to collaborate with INTA in publicising opportunities for IP lawyers or paralegals, or any other positions that may be appropriate for Ukrainian refugees.

The association features the positions in a special section of its online job bank and directly alerts its Ukrainian members of openings when they arise.

Members can use INTA’s a submission form or email to inform the association that a job posting is for this campaign, and there is no cost for members to submit job posts. The vetting and hiring process is then up to the company and the applicant.

In addition, INTA has been posting the latest available information on issues of relevance to the IP community in Ukraine and Russia on its website over the past few months.

Members of INTA’s emerging issues committee prepare an update every two weeks based on the information they are able to obtain at the time of publication.

The association also launched a charitable fund, the Ukrainian Refugee Relief fund, to support the health and safety of Ukrainians.

Sanz de Acedo added: “Our members continually demonstrate their strength as an IP community, and at times of crisis they solidify that spirit. Now is one of those times to continue to step up for the Ukrainian people as individuals and for their country.”

Today’s top stories

Luxury shoe designer wins two-decades-long China dispute

UKIPO adds 3m trademarks to database

