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Leaders 2026
Neel Chatterjee
Neel Chatterjee
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
King & Spalding
Jurisdiction:
Global
Services:
Trade Secrets
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
King & Spalding adds another Winston & Strawn litigation partner
King & Spalding adds Steinthal and Wetzel to West Coast IP practice
King & Spalding entices top trial lawyer back to Texas
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Partner
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