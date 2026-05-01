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Neel Chatterjee

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: King & Spalding
  • Jurisdiction: Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

King & Spalding adds another Winston & Strawn litigation partner
King & Spalding adds another Winston & Strawn litigation partner
King & Spalding adds Steinthal and Wetzel to West Coast IP practice
King & Spalding entices top trial lawyer back to Texas




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