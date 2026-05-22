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Michael Hicks

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Key details

  • Firm: Hogarth Chambers
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Copyright, Design, Trademarks, Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


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